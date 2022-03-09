iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.17

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 81978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

