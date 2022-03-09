American International Group Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 22.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 128.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $998,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CBU opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

