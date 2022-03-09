iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $51,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 237,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $230.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.77 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

