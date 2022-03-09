Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,552 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $57,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.