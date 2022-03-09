W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $55,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.