Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,368,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $56,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

