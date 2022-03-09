Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.93. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 420.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $142.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,919,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

