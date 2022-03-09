British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.60) to GBX 640 ($8.39) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get British Land alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. British Land has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.