The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) CEO Lyron L. Bentovim Purchases 2,000 Shares

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) CEO Lyron L. Bentovim purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $10,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.42 and a current ratio of 25.42.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

