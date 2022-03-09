UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.