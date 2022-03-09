Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 612 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

