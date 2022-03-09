Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 533 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 300,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 334.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 187,965 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

