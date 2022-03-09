iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,692,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61.

