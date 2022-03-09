Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

