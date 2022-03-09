Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

