Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,950,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 179,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

