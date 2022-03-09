Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,761,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000.

Shares of BNNRU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

