Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.