Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

