PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Position Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PROG were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $56.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

