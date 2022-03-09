adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in adidas were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get adidas alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADDYY. UBS Group upped their price target on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47.

adidas Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.