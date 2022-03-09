Captrust Financial Advisors Has $220,000 Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Endava were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

