ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.80

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 10550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

