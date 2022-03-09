Captrust Financial Advisors Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Olin by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.