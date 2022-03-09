Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 128 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 220.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $10,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.94. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,624 shares of company stock valued at $47,045,076. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

