Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,842 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Funko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

