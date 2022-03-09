Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.37. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40.
In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,210 shares of company stock valued at $162,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
