Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.37. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,210 shares of company stock valued at $162,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.