Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOVE opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Movano has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Movano by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 386,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Movano by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Movano during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movano by 99.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

