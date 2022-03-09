JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($8.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 131.75 ($1.73) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 145.55 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,908,805.03).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

