Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issued By William Blair

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.57) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.06) EPS.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.01) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

