Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

