Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bumble Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bumble in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after buying an additional 183,496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bumble by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bumble by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

