FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $10.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.94. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Shares of BMO opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $85.42 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $5,242,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

