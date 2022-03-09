Research Analysts Set Expectations for MicroVision, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MicroVision in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 3.43. MicroVision has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of MicroVision stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MicroVision by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,405,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 82,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.