Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.55.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.43.

RY stock opened at C$135.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$113.51 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

