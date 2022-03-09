Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,090,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $36,692,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,915,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,915,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALCC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

