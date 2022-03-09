Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

