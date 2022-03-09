Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 203,214 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

