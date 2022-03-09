BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.