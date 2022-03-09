Insider Buying: Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS) Insider Acquires 48,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS – Get Rating) insider Travis Dillon purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$30,048.00 ($21,932.85).
The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.
About Clean Seas Seafood (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seas Seafood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seas Seafood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.