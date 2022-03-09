Insider Buying: Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS) Insider Acquires 48,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS – Get Rating) insider Travis Dillon purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$30,048.00 ($21,932.85).

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Finfish Sales and Tuna Operations. It engages in the propagation, harvesting, growing, and selling of Spencer Gulf Hiramasa yellowtail kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings, mulloways, and tuna.

