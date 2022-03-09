Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $214,000 in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.41.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

