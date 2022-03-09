Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 117,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,386 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 55,254 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMT opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

