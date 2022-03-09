Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter.
VONE opened at $190.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $220.90.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VONE)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.