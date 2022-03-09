Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter.

VONE opened at $190.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $220.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.776 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

