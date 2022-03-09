Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 9,216 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $128.45 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 273.71 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

