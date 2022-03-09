Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,097 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Orange were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orange by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

