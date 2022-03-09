The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Joint by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Joint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Joint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

JYNT opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $476.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

