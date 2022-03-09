Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,393,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 143,524 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

