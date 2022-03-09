Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,511 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,070 shares of company stock worth $9,011,378. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.