Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 24,454 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,482,342 shares of company stock valued at $28,221,031 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

