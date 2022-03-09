Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.83 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

